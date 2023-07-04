Dutch Schapendoes

Its springy, effortless gait is complemented with a remarkable jump. A good Dutch Schapendoes is vigilant and courageous.

Black and White Dutch Schapendoes adult

About the Dutch Schapendoes

The Dutch Schapendoes is a dog which was used for herding flocks of sheep and which is still used in the same capacity today. As pasture for sheep is situated mainly in quiet, lonely areas of the country, it is necessary for the Dutch Schapendoes to be equipped with great endurance, mobility and speed.

P.M.C. Toepoel founded the modern Dutch Schapendoes, generating interest in the virtually extinct breed during World War II ahead of making serious efforts to reconstruct it in the years following.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: The Netherlands
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12–15 years

Loving / Assertive / Alert / Confident / Friendly / Intelligent / Loyal / Even-tempered

Key facts

  • Makes a great family dog
  • Needs moderate exercise
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more
Content Block With Text And Image 2

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page