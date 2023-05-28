East Siberian Laika

Still rare outside their motherland, East Siberian Laikas are well adapted to family life, provided their strong, hardy character is given the respect it deserves.
About the East Siberian Laika

This native Russian hunting breed is one of the principle hunting dogs of the Taiga region as well as mountain areas in Central and East Siberia. The breed evolved from offspring of Tungus, Yakut, pre-Baikal and pre-Amur Laikas.

The three Laika breeds are all bred to hunt large game in central and northern Russia. East Siberian Laikas are solid and brave, making them excellent guard dogs, especially at night, coupled with their natural distrust. If they are not used for hunting or as a sled dog, regular exercise is essential.

Breed specifics

Country: Russia

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 10-15 years

Calm / Quiet / Even-tempered / Lively / Friendly

Key facts

  • Great companion
  • Good with people
  • Enjoys training
