Estrela Mountain Dog

Estrela Mountain Dogs are dynamic and imposing. Their expression is alert, calm and intelligent.
Estrela mountain dog black and white

About the Estrela Mountain Dog

Estrela Mountain Dogs are mastiff-type molossoid dogs. Well balanced, compact and hardy, they earn respect from strangers through their firm, reserved behaviour.

They are remarkably obedient to their owner and a loyal, inseparable companion. They work relentlessly to protect the flock from wolves and rustlers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Portugal

Size category: Very large

Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years

Alert / Friendly / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Sociable

Key facts

  • Makes a great guard dog
  • Needs a lot of space
  • Requires moderate grooming

