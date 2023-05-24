Field Spaniel

They are well known for being exceptionally relaxed, active, sensitive and independent, but they express their love of life in close, regular contact with their owner.
About the Field Spaniel

These natural retrievers with a very good nose pull out all the stops, even on difficult terrain, making the most of their intelligence and versatility.

Field Spaniels love wide open spaces, so urban life is not for them, but they are wonderful companions in the countryside. They are also ideal hunting dogs, with great flushing and retrieving skills.

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years

Even-tempered / Lively / Calm / Reserved / Independent


Key facts

  • Requires a lot of grooming
  • Makes a great family dog
