Calm, energetic and friendly, never aggressive, Finnish Hounds are medium-sized dogs with a tricolour coat. These canines are powerful but never heavily built.
The Finnish Hound was recognised after the establishment of the national kennel club in 1889. The first standard was published in 1932, and clubs throughout the country worked to develop the breed. Crossbreeding at the start of last century helped produce the present-day breed.
Breed specifics
Country: Finland
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Calm / Friendly / Independent
Key facts
- Loves to hunt
- Training should start early
- Needs a lot of exercise
