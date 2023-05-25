German Hound

In terms of physique and behaviour, the German Hound has all the qualities and natural aptitudes of a hound. As such, it is very important that dogs of this breed work and live outdoors.

About the German Hound

The German Hound is a light, high stationed, elegant, yet strongly made hunting dog with a noble, comparatively fine head, good leathers and a well carried, but in respect of the noble general appearance, remarkably thick tail.

Their loving and even temper means these dogs make great family pets, although they do require an owner with some experience caring for hounds.

Breed specifics

Country: Germany

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 10–12 years

Loving / Even-tempered

Key facts

  • Requires minimal grooming
  • Makes a great family dog
  • Needs an owner with some experience

