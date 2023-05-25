Grand Basset Griffon Vandeen

Dogs of this breed are famous for having been perfect assistant for hunters over a medium-sized area, because they are the fastest of all the bassets.

About the Grand Basset Griffon Vandeen

Fast, well voiced and enthusiastic on the hunt, Grand Basset Griffon Vendeens are brave dogs that love bramble and scrub. While they can be a little wilful, they will always remain well behaved.

Their master needs to take command. Tenacious, brave and a little headstrong, they do need to be trained to follow commands from a very early age. They will not bear a grudge when reprimanded during training.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: France

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years

Lively / Loving / Alert / Confident / Enthusiastic / Independent


Key facts

  • Requires outdoor space
  • Requires moderate grooming
  • Patient with children and other animals
