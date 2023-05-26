Great Gascony Blue

Very widespread in the south (midi) and south-west of France, particularly in Gascony, from where they take their name; they are at the origin of all the scenthounds named “from the South” (du midi). They generally hunt in packs, for which they have a highly developed instinct, although these industrious dogs can work alone as a tracking hound.

They have a very fine nose and a resonant voice, and with moderate training have no problem following commands.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)