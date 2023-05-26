Griffon Bruxellois
With a smart, enthusiastic personality, the Griffon Bruxellois has won over dog lovers across the globe.
About the Griffon Bruxellois
Originating in Belgium as ratters, the Griffon Bruxellois soon became a much-loved house pet. Sometimes highly strung, sensitive and often the centre of attention, this breed requires an owner who is prepared to devote their time fully to their new companion.
Although small, the Griffon Bruxellois is in no way a handbag dog, instead this sturdy breed enjoys agility and obedience training and often excels at performance sports.
Breed specifics
- Size category: Small
- Avg life expectancy: 12–15 years
- Intelligent / Even-tempered / Alert / Resilient / Loyal / Confident
Key facts
Health condition
Brussels Griffons belong to the brachycephalic family that have as physical features a flat face and short nose due to their flat and wide skull shape. These anatomical attributes can cause some health issues like skin, eye and breathing problems as well as a poor ability to tolerate heat. For all brachycephalic breeds, we advise you to choose a dog with physical features that are not over-exaggerated, to buy from a responsible breeder and to seek counsels from your veterinarian.
