The Hamilton in the breed’s name is a tribute to the father of the breed, a count, who also founded the Swedish Kennel Club.
About the Hamiltonstövare

Hamiltonstövares are great companions, due to their friendly, stable character. They are well-proportioned animals, giving the impression of great strength and vigour. There is never any question of heaviness in these well-toned dogs.

Hamiltonstövares are sometimes used to hunt hares and foxes although they do not hunt in packs. In Sweden they are never used to hunt deer.

Breed specifics

Country: Sweden

Size category: Large

Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years

Gentle / Loyal / Quiet / Determined / Friendly

Key facts

  • Requires minimal grooming
  • Needs a lot of exercise
  • Good with people
