Hungarian Short-Haired Pointer (Vizsla)

Their typical qualities are an outstanding nose, remarkable retrieving abilities and an innate ability to remain on the scent, even when swimming.



Their easy-going nature means they are well suited to living indoors. Hungarian Short-Haired Pointers, or Vizslas, are rather lightly built, lean dogs that represent strength and beauty in perfect harmony.



Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)