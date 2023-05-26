Irish Glen of Imaal Terrier

At birth, the puppies may be blue, wheaten or reddish. Those of a lighter colour generally have an inky blue mask. They may also have a blue streak along the back, on the tail and ears.

About the Irish Glen of Imaal Terrier

Like all other terriers, these small, tenacious dogs were bred to hunt badgers and foxes, and to keep the rat population to the minimum. In time, they have become gentle family dogs, although the breed is still one of the least common and least well known.

Although they have a spot on The Kennel Club’s list of vulnerable native breeds, these tough little terriers are slowly making a comeback, thanks in no small part to their natural charm and aptitude to family life.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Ireland

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 10-15 years

Calm / Gentle / Lively / Agile / Playful / Enthusiastic / Loyal / Loving

Key facts

  • Requires moderate grooming
  • Needs a lot of exercise
  • Makes a great family dog

