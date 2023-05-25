Irish Water Spaniel

Irish Water Spaniels are proud, bold and spirited animals that combine great intelligence with impressive stamina, vitality and loyalty.
About the Irish Water Spaniel

Irish Water Spaniels find it easy to adapt to most forms of shooting and hunting, often pointing and willingly retrieving, even in heavy cover. Their build and nature make them the traditional dog of choice for hunting water game.

They are good family dogs, loving, playful and with a distinct “sense of humour”, wanting to involve themselves in anything taking part in the home. That being said, they are often reserved with strangers.

Breed specifics

Country: Ireland

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years

Intelligent / Resilient / Confident / Enthusiastic / Loyal / Playful

Key facts

  • Requires a lot of grooming
  • Needs moderate training
  • Makes a great family dog
