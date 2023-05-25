Istrian Wire-Haired Hound
About the Istrian Wire-Haired Hound
Istrian Wire-Haired Hound are specialised in hares and foxes, although they can also be employed as a bloodhound. Physically, they are well suited to the terrain of the Istrian peninsula.
Soft, docile, calm and very close to their owners, these Croatian hounds are made to hunt. The long and bristly coat is snow white, with lemon-orange markings and bushy eyebrows. They have a severe, sombre expression, and strong voices.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Croatia
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 11-12 years
Gentle / Even-tempered / Loyal / Obedient
Key facts
