Italian Coarsehaired Hound
About the Italian Coarsehaired Hound
In action, the Italian Coarsehaired Hound uses its tail as a rudder, raising it to the level of the topline and wagging it from left to right, brushing the flanks or even rotating it sometimes. The tail is regarded as long, although the tip is very close to the point of the hock.
Compared with their short-haired cousins, they are more reserved, less exuberant, sound, calm and level-headed. They wear a friendly, gentle, proud expression, with a veil of melancholic reflection. Their voice is strong and very harmonious.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Italy
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Resilient / Reserved / Calm / Even-tempered / Friendly / Gentle
Key facts
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page