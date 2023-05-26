Italian Short-Haired Segugios are well adapted to the most diverse types of terrain. They are very hardy animals that can run at great speed, working with enthusiasm either alone or in a pack. The bold Italian Short-Haired Segugio has a gentle expression and a very pleasant voice.



They are clearly descended from primitive hounds from ancient Egypt that were introduced along the Mediterranean coast, including Italy, by Phoenician traders. There are many depictions of hounds that closely resemble Italian Short-Haired Segugios near various Pharaohs.



Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)