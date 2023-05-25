Japanese Terrier

Japanese Terriers are animated, happy dogs of marked intelligence. Adaptability and great affection are two uppermost qualities of this breed. A small-sized dog of smart appearance with a clear-cut and compact outline.

The coat is very short, being about 2mm in length. Not too noisy, these sensitive dogs appreciate the company of both grown-ups and children. It’s easy to see why they are so well liked by Japanese families.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)