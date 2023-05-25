Karelian Bear Dog
About the Karelian Bear Dog
Agile and fearless, the Karelian Bear Dogs are celebrated in their native Finland as national treasures. As their name suggests, the Karelian Bear Dogs were used to hunt large, aggressive animals such as bears.
Despite this, they are reserved, quiet dogs who are devoted to their owners and are very protective of their human family. These dogs are best suited to experienced owners who will know how to look after dogs with high prey drives.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Finland
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Resilient / Enthusiastic / Independent / Even-tempered / Confident / Reserved
Key facts
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page