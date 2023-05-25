Korean Jindo Dog
About the Korean Jindo Dog
Korean Jindo Dogs have a highly developed hunting instinct and an innate sense of direction. Bold, brave, alert, attentive and fiery, they are not easily tempted. With erect ears and a rolled or sickle-shaped tail it should be a vivid expression of agility, strength, alertness and dignity.
Generally, they don’t much like other animals, especially the males, but they are exceptionally loyal to their human companion. They have a single master, and although they have little problem accepting a new one they will never forget their attachment to the first they had as a puppy.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Korea
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Assertive / Alert / Loyal / Confident
Key facts
