Kromfohrländer

This cross between an English terrier and a French hound remains a rare breed outside of Germany, where some 200-250 puppies are born every year.
Kromfohrländer adult black and white

About the Kromfohrländer

Kromfohrländers are family and companion dogs that are easy to train, adapting quickly to their circumstances but remaining a little aloof with strangers.

There are two separate varieties, distinguished by coat type: rough coat or smooth coat.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Germany

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 10-15 years

Alert / Intelligent / Even-tempered / Adaptable / Calm

Key facts

  • Makes a great family dog
  • Requires moderate grooming
  • Needs moderate exercise
