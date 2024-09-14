Majorca Shepherd Dog
About the Majorca Shepherd Dog
Majorca Shepherd Dogs are big but not overly and of medium weight. They are all black or black with white markings on the breast, well balanced, hardy, strong, muscular, robust and agile. There are two varieties of coat: the short hair, which is more common, and the long hair.
These very noble dogs recognise but one companion and have difficulty bonding with strangers. Intelligent, obedient, affectionate, very timid and reserved when young, they are uncommonly sensitive. A faithful companion to the end, they are courageous and quarrelsome.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Spain
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 11–13 years
Confident / Loyal / Sensitive / Intelligent / Obedient / Loving / Resilient
Key facts
Requires minimal grooming
Makes a great watchdog
Gentle with children
