Mudis are praised for their extraordinarily industrious nature, and for a temperament described as lively, courageous, attentive, diligent, alert and accommodating.
Remarkably agile, as well as performing watch and alarm duties, they are very good at sniffing out narcotics.

The Mudi has a relatively short, smooth coat on their head and legs, while the rest of their body has a longer, wavy or slightly curled coat. This loving breed can be kept indoors without a problem, and they are endearing family dogs.

Country: Hungary

Size category: Small

Avg life expectancy: 13-14 years

Loving / Assertive / Alert / Confident / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Even-tempered / Agile

  • Requires moderate grooming
  • Enjoys training
  • Needs a lot of exercise
