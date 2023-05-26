Old Danish Pointing Dog
About the Old Danish Pointing Dog
Old Danish Pointing Dogs are members of a calm breed of steady character, with plenty of determination and courage. These medium-sized, rectangular dogs are strongly built.
The origin of the breed can be traced back to around 1710 when a man named Morten Bak, through eight generations, was crossing gypsy dogs with local farm dogs and in this way established a pure breed of piebald white and brown dogs called Bakhounds, or Old Danish Pointing Dog.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Determined / Confident / Quiet / Loyal
Key facts
- Patient with children and other animals
- Requires minimal grooming
- Requires outdoor space
