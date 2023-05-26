Otterhound
About the Otterhound
These big dogs are solidly built, with a majestic head and straight legs, producing a supple, long-stride gait. Given their primary function, their large feet and rough double coat are essential characteristics of the breed.
These friendly, affectionate and energetic hunting dogs make great companions for people who lead active lives, and are known to utilise a wide range of vocalisations.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Friendly / Even-tempered / Confident
Key facts
- Requires outdoor space
- Requires moderate grooming
- Makes a great family dog
