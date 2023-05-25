Majorca Mastiff
About the Majorca Mastiff
Although naturally peaceful, in some situations the Majorca Mastiff dogs is known to be courageous and brave. They are sociable with people, showing great loyalty and being affectionate to their companion.
Majorca Mastiffs are excellent guard and defence dogs, confident and self-assured at rest, with a piercing gaze when alert.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Spain
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Alert / Confident / Independent / Quiet / Even-tempered
Key facts
- Makes a great guard dog
- Requires minimal grooming
- Good with people
