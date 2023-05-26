Small Blue Gascony
About the Small Blue Gascony
The Petit is a smaller version of the Great Gascony Blue that has existed as long as its larger sibling, bred to go after small game. Overall, the breed is medium-sized, well proportioned and distinguished. As well as their hunting role, the Small Blue Gascony is a loving and obedient dog who settles well into most households.
There is generally a black patch on each side of the head, covering the ears, surrounding the eyes and ending at the cheeks.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Calm / Loving / Determined / Obedient
Key facts
- Requires minimal grooming
- Needs moderate training
- Requires outdoor space
