Canarian Warren Hounds are used for rabbit hunting, and are adapt perfectly to the many irregularities of the terrain by using their nose, sight and hearing.
About the Canarian Warren Hound - Podenco Canario

Imposing but not aggressive, Canarian Warren Hound - Podenco Canarios are courageous, dynamic dogs that can work hard all day without showing the least sign of tiredness. They are selflessly devoted to their human companion.

Thanks to their nose and hearing, they can also detect the presence of rabbits at the bottom of natural crevices of the terrain, in cracks in walls or in the heaps of stones at the edges of ploughed fields. Their survival is no doubt due to their gift as hunters which has made them irreplaceable.

Breed specifics

Country: Spain

Size category: Large Avg

life expectancy: 11-13 years

Confident / Enthusiastic / Loyal / Reserved

Key facts

Requires minimal grooming

Needs an owner with some experience

Patient with children and other animals

