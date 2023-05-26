Polish Hunting Dog

Hunting with hounds was mentioned in writing as early as the 13th century in Polish literature. Poland has traditionally been home to a lot of big game, and hounds have long been used to hunt them.

About the Polish Hunting Dog

Powerful and brave despite their medium size, Polish Hunting Dogs are specialised in big game like deer and wild boars. They may also concentrate on smaller game, like foxes and hares, in some regions, especially mountainous southern Poland, where perseverance and stamina are important.

These gentle, well balanced dogs, which can display great bravery, are intelligent and easy to train, making them outstanding guard dogs.

Breed specifics

Country: Poland

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years

Intelligent / Gentle / Confident

Key facts

  • Enjoys training
  • Makes a great guard dog
  • Requires minimal grooming
