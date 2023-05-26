Also known as Polski Owczarek Nizinny, the Polish Lowland Sheepdog is a confident working dog who settles easily into the role of shepherd, guard dog or family companion.

Highly praised in their native country as working dogs, their fun-loving personalities have been present in Polish fields and farms as far back as the 13th century, making them one of the country’s oldest.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)