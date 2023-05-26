Portuguese Warren Hound - Portuguese Podengo

With three sizes, two types of hair texture, a whole pallette of coat colours. What you are always guaranteed is an energetic dog with heaps of intelligence.
About the Portuguese Warren Hound - Portuguese Podengo

Portuguese Warren Hound - Portuguese Podengos are well-proportioned medium-sized dogs with good muscles and strong bones. Always on the go, these lively little dogs are undemanding and hardy.

They are bred to work on any type of terrain, although they also prove to be excellent watchdogs.

Breed specifics

Country: Portugal

Size category: Small

Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years

Lively / Intelligent / Alert

Key facts

  • Requires minimal grooming
  • Makes a great family dog
  • Needs a lot of physical and mental exercise
