Portuguese Water Dog
About the Portuguese Water Dog
Portuguese Water Dogs are robust, intelligent dogs with a tight, curly coat and a strong desire to work.
As extraordinary swimmers and divers, Portuguese Water Dogs are famous amongst fishermen, not only out at sea, but to guard their boats and other property. On board, they follow the action attentively, jumping in and even diving deeper to retrieve any fish that manage to slip the hook or net.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Portugal
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-14 years
Intelligent / Obedient / Friendly / Loving / Lively
Key facts
- Needs a lot of exercise
- Gentle with children
- Needs little training
