Rafeiro of Alentejo
About the Rafeiro of Alentejo
These giant, strong dogs are hardy and sober. The general impression is slightly convex, with more length than breadth.
Also known as Portuguese Mastiffs, they are outstanding homestead guard dogs as well as being very well suited to protecting livestock, especially at night. During daylight hours, they are less alert, but they are still menacing if they come across any uninvited visitors.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Portugal
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Independent / Quiet / Even-tempered / Sociable / Confident / Calm
Key facts
- Makes a great guard dog
- Requires moderate grooming
- Obedience training is essential
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
