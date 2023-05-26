Romanian Carpathian Shepherd Dog
About the Romanian Carpathian Shepherd Dog
This relatively big breed is agile and never heavy, generally coming across as a vigorous dog. It has been used to guard herds for many hundreds of years. It is also prized as a watchdog. These brave innate guardians have an instinctive and unconditional attachment to their herd and herdsman.
These are dignified, calm, well balanced dogs. Appearance-wise the breed is characterised by a rectangular body. Males and females are easy to tell apart: males are taller and stronger.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Romania
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Gentle / Intelligent / Loyal / Confident / Calm / Even-tempered
Key facts
- Makes a great watchdog
- Needs a lot of exercise
- Requires minimal grooming
