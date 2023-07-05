St. Bernard

St. Bernards are friendly giants of a generally calm disposition but not lacking in energy despite their imposing stature. For over a century they have been the best known and the most popular of the mountain breeds.

There are two varieties: the shorthair has a dense, smooth, close-lying coat, while the longhair has a straight, medium-length topcoat, again with an abundant undercoat.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)