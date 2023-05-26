Schillerstövare

Schillerstövares are employed to hunt hares and foxes, but not in packs or braces. They are not used to hunt deer.
Schillerstövare adult black and white

About the Schillerstövare

Schillerstövares are well proportioned, muscular and noble animals that exude speed and strength. They are favoured for their lively, attentive attitude. Their obedient and intelligent nature means that they are known to be gentle with children and, with appropriate training, will settle easily into the family home.

Well proportioned, slightly rectangular in the body, sinewy and noble, the Schillerstövare  gives the impression of speed and strength. Their coat is coloured in tan with black mantle.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Sweden
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-13 years
Assertive / Calm / Intelligent / Obedient / Quiet / Even-tempered

Key facts

  • Requires minimal grooming
  • Gentle with children
  • Needs a lot of exercise
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page