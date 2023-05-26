Serbian Hounds are friendly, lively and particularly persistent. They have made a name for themselves as hunting dogs with their ability to take instruction easily.

The Serbian Hound's calm, sociable nature as well as their patience with children and other animals, has meant these dogs have settled themselves easily into family homes. Their hunting instinct means that they are best suited to active owners.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)