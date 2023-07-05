Serbian Tricolour Hound

Although controlled breeding goes back a long way, the breed remains rare outside of Serbia, where it has an outstanding reputation as a hunter of hares and foxes.
About the Serbian Tricolour Hound

Serbian Tricolour Hounds are certainly very appealing dogs. Medium-sized and solidly built, they are prized for their even temper, vivacity and energy.

Just like their Balkan cousins, they are devoted, friendly, self-assured and remarkably tenacious.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Serbia
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 11-12 years
Alert / Loyal / Even-tempered / Sociable / Resilient / Lively

Key facts

  • Requires minimal grooming
  • Requires outdoor space
  • Makes a great watchdog
