All you need to know about the breed



With their illustrious canine heritage, the Shih Tzu has always held a certain exoticism. Originating in the imperial palace of Chinese emperors, where the breed lived exclusively for several centuries, they were considered by many people to be sacred. As such, there has always been a kind of reverence around them.

Certainly, this sprightly breed does have a special sort of charm. With a temperament that is loyal, affectionate and gentle, the Shih Tzu also has a natural intelligence. Then there are those gorgeous lion-like looks.

Famed for their long silky tresses, it’s true that the Shih Tzu’s coat requires a fair amount of grooming. But it’s all part of the pleasure that comes with having this breed. Also, as they require minimal exercise compared to many dogs, they are lower maintenance in other ways. With a top weight of 8kg (17.5lb), the compact size of the Shih Tzu means that they will fit into most home set-ups, too.

They do know their own minds, so training the Shih Tzu can be a little challenging at first. But with a bit of gentle persuasion, and plenty of encouragement along the way, they grow into well-mannered adults. The Shih Tzu also has a good lifespan, too, with a top age of 20.

Given all this, it’s perhaps no surprise that they also seem to be popular with the celebrity community. Among the many well-known names to have owned a Shih Tzu are Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Colin Farrell, Bill Gates and even Queen Elizabeth II. In summary then, this is a very rewarding breed of little dog – and one that is, indeed, fit for an emperor.