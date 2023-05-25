Hunters by instinct, capable of sustained effort, these North African dogs also enjoy all the creature comforts.

Sloughis have existed for centuries in the Maghreb and today most of them are found in Morocco, which holds the standard. These smooth-coated sighthounds are very racy, elegant dogs, not only in terms of demeanour, but also because of their lean musculature and fine tissues.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)