Slovakian Hound
This black and tan is well known for its bravery and tenacity, happily following a trail for hours until it finds the game.
About the Slovakian Hound
Courage and coolness are among the highly prized traits of the Slovakian Hound, which is used in its native country to follow the trail of wild boars and carnivores.
Always solid black with tan markings, despite their rather lightweight stature Slovakian Hounds have solid bones, forming a body in the shape of a longish rectangular. These are lively hounds with an extraordinary sense of direction.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Slovakia
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Independent / Intelligent / Lively
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Independent / Intelligent / Lively
Key facts
- Requires moderate grooming
- Requires outdoor space
- Makes a great guard dog
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page