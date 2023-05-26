Wirehaired Slovakian Pointer

Wirehaired Slovakian Pointer have not been bred for such a long time and are almost exclusively found in their home country. Breeders are looking for a solidly built dog without heaviness.
Wirehaired Slovakian Pointer adult black and white

About the Wirehaired Slovakian Pointer

Wirehaired Slovakian Pointers are particularly hardy, solid and versatile dogs that can work on the plains, in woodlands and in water, searching for and retrieving injured game.

These obedient dogs are easy to train. Wirehaired Slovakian Pointers are efficient working dogs of moderate strength, yet nobly built. The base coat colour of wiry hair is “grey”.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Slovakia

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 9-15 years

Loving / Assertive / Alert / Independent / Gentle / Intelligent / Loyal / Obedient / Quiet / Even-tempered / Resilient

Key facts

  • Enjoys training
  • Requires outdoor space
  • Requires moderate grooming

