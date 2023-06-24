Pyrenean Shepherd, Smooth-Faced
About the Pyrenean Shepherd, Smooth-Faced
This variety of Pyrenean Shepherd is primarily found in the Pyrenean foothills where it was “highly appreciated by horse-dealers and cattle-drovers”, according to Bernard Sénac-Lagrange (1927 yearbook). The qualities that distinguish it from other types of Pyrenean sheepdogs earned it an appendix to the breed standard in the 1920’s.
All told, Pyrenean Shepherd, Smooth-Faced have the same characteristics as the long-haired variety. Distinguishing features are the skull, which is almost as broad as it is long, the muzzle, which is a little shorter than the skull but longer than the rough-faced varieties.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12–15 years
Assertive / Lively
Key facts
- Requires moderate grooming
- Makes a great family dog
- Needs a lot of exercise
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. .
Like & share this page