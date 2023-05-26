Stabijhoun
Stabijhouns are loyal, docile and calm companion dogs that are prized for their intelligence, obedience and vigilance.
About the Stabijhoun
Stabijhouns are strongly built spaniels, who display no evidence of shyness. Although somewhat willful, they are very easy to train and form strong bonds with their families.
These versatile dogs can hunt on any terrain, including retrieving from water, because ducks are one of their specialties. All told, the Stabijhoun population stands at several thousand.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: The Netherlands
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 13-14 years
Independent / Loving / Determined / Quiet / Reserved / Gentle / Friendly
Key facts
- Needs a lot of exercise
Like & share this page