Stabijhoun

Stabijhouns are loyal, docile and calm companion dogs that are prized for their intelligence, obedience and vigilance.
black and white stabijhoun adult

About the Stabijhoun

Stabijhouns are strongly built spaniels, who display no evidence of shyness. Although somewhat willful, they are very easy to train and form strong bonds with their families.

These versatile dogs can hunt on any terrain, including retrieving from water, because ducks are one of their specialties. All told, the Stabijhoun population stands at several thousand.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: The Netherlands

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 13-14 years

Independent / Loving / Determined / Quiet / Reserved / Gentle / Friendly

Key facts

  • Needs a lot of exercise

