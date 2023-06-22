Swedish Vallhund - Vizigothic Spitz

The Swedish Vallhund - Vizigothic Spitz is felt to be one of the authentic Swedish breeds, although there is a possible relationship with the Welsh Corgi.
Swedish Vallhund - Vizigothic Spitz are hunting dogs with a reputation for vigilance and energy. These small, powerful canines have lively reactions and know no fear. In their native country they are held in high regard as being tenacious, loyal and extremely friendly, making them excellent companions to their human families.

Despite their small stature, these are very energetic dogs and are best suited to families with gardens or access to the outdoors.

Country: Sweden

Size category: Small

Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years

Alert / Lively / Confident

Requires moderate grooming

Makes a great family dog

Needs a lot of exercise


