Swiss Hound

Swiss Hounds are lively, enthusiastic hunters that are always gentle, docile and very attached to their owners. They are medium-sized dogs with good conformation, bringing out their vigour and stamina. The long muzzle and clean head with long ears give it an air of nobility.

These small game hounds hunt hares, roes, foxes and sometimes wild boars. They work independently, giving tongue, exhibiting great skill even on hilly terrain.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)