Tyrolean Hound
About the Tyrolean Hound
These well tempered hounds with a very fine nose and an outstanding sense of direction are enthusiastic hunters that will follow a trail independently.
Tyrolean Hounds are medium-sized, fairly solid dogs, hard-working and even-tempered, making them excellent hunters. Their alert nature has led them to be recognised as great watchdogs too.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Austria
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Even-tempered / Hard-working / Independent
Key facts
- Requires minimal grooming
- Makes a great watchdog
- Requires outdoor space
