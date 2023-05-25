West Siberian Laika

West Siberian Laikas are mainly bred for hunting in their native Russia. These versatile animals are also good herding and draft dogs. When they don’t work, they are well balanced but lively.

West Siberian Laikas are the most prevalent hunting breed in Russia and widely spread in all wooden areas of the country, from Karelia to Kamchatka. The breed seems to be especially popular in its native/original areas.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)