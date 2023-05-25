White Swiss Shepherd Dog
About the White Swiss Shepherd Dog
These medium-sized sheepdogs are powerful and muscular, with erect ears, a double coat of medium to long hair and elongated body. White Swiss Shepherd Dogs are gentle family and companion dogs that most of all adore children.
They are attentive watchdogs and hard workers with lots of energy. Attentive and vigilant, White Swiss Shepherd Dogs are even tempered and not at all nervous. While occasionally a little reserved with strangers, they are never anxious.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Switzerland
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Alert / Friendly / Intelligent / Sociable / Loving / Obedient
Key facts
