Wire-Haired Pointing Griffon Korthals

The goal for this breed was to be slower than the speedy British dogs but faster than the slowcoach continental dogs. The result is an animal that can manoeuvre well on any terrain.
Wire-Haired Pointing Griffon Korthals adult black and white

About the Wire-Haired Pointing Griffon Korthals

Excellent hunters, Wire-Haired Pointing Griffon Korthals' grow very attached to their owners and their territory, which they guard vigilantly. These proud dogs are very gentle with children.

These vigorous, hardy dogs of medium size and rectangular shape have dark yellow or brown eyes without busy eyebrows, but with a moustache and beard that give them a confident expression.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: France

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 10-14 years

Loving / Assertive / Alert / Independent / Gentle / Intelligent / Loyal / Obedient / Quiet / Even-tempered / Resilient

Key facts

  • Requires outdoor space
  • Requires moderate grooming
  • Needs a lot of exercise
