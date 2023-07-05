Hungarian Wire-Haired Pointer (Vizsla)

Hungarian Wire-Haired Pointers, also known as Wire-haired Vizsla's are attached to their owner, conscious of their worth, receptive and easy to train, but don't do well with rough treatment. They maintain contact with their owner, searching with passion and perseverance, employing their excellent nose and perfect pointing skills.

Hungarian Wire-Haired Pointers are commonly used as therapy dogs thanks to their intelligent and patient nature. That being said, they require a lot of exercise due to their high energy levels. This makes them very well suited to many canine sports.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)